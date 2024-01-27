West Indies' Kavem Hodge made some hilarious comments on the stump microphone on Day 3 of the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024 at the Gabba in Brisbane. It was a drinks break at that time when the bails were being changed by an official. Hodge walked up to the stumps and said what a TV umpire would generally say while seeing a review. Hodge said, "TV Umpire to director, we have a review for bail change." The official as well as fans who heard it on broadcast and social media, were left in splits! The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. West Indies’ Kavem Hodge Gets Hit in the Crotch While Attempting To Leave a Delivery During AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)