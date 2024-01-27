West Indies' Kavem Hodge was hit on his crotch area as he attempted to leave a delivery during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024. The incident happened in the 50th over of West Indies' second innings which was bowled by Nathan Lyon. The off-spinner pitched the ball on the leg-middle stump line and it went straight. Hodge initially attempted to play a shot but pulled out and turned. And the ball ended up hitting him on his crotch area sending him into a bout of pain. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Bizarre! Alex Carey Survives Despite Ball Hitting Bail During AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Maybe there are THREE types of leaves: The good, the bad and this one 💀 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/gw4FsTuQ1J — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024

