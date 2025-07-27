One of the best fielders in the current generation, Glenn Maxwell showcased his supreme athleticism in the field when the all-rounder pulled off a magical effort to dismiss Romario Shepherd during West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 at St Kitts. In what seemed to be a six, Maxwell made a full sprint, caught hold of the ball with both hands just inches off the ground nearthe boundary line, landed safely in the playing area before crossing over the ropes, after having lobed the ball towards the nearest fielder, which was Cameron Green, to help Adam Zampa dismiss Shepherd, who had already scored 28 off 18. Check Glenn Maxwell's magical fielding effort below. WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David Opens Up After Hitting Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Against West Indies, Says ‘Backed My Shots; Worked a Lot on Power-Hitting’.

Glenn Maxwell Showcases Great Skills

Maxwell magic on the rope 🤌 Full sprint, mid-air grab, lightning flick - pulled off the impossible like it was routine!#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/mHQ8HeXtiu — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)