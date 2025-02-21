Adding to his several cryptic posts, Yuzvendra Chahal shared yet another story on his Instagram amidst rumors of divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal in his new cryptic post thanked 'God' for protecting him and rescuing the India national cricket team player on multiple occasions while sharing a quote. The rumour mills started doing rounds after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, following which a series of cryptic posts by Chahal and Verma fueled the news further. The couple married each other in December 2020 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. 'I Believe In Me' Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Monochrome Photoshoot Pics With Motivational Caption Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma.

Check Out Yuzvendra Chahal's Post

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Story (Photo Credit:Insta @yuzi_chahal23)

