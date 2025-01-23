India veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a monochrome photoshoot pics with a motivational caption amid ongoing divorce rumours with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded his photoshoot pics on his Instagram handle, where he captioned the post, "I Believe In Me." Recently, the 34-year-old Chahal and Dhanashree Verma deleted their pictures on Instagram and unfollowed each other. The India leg-spinner has shared several cryptic posts on his Instagram, which has only fuelled the rumours about his separation from his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Old Video Of Drunk Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Viral Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Photoshoot Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

