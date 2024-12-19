Gokulam Kerala will lock horns against Rajasthan United in the I-League 2024-25 season. The Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United crucial match will be hosted at the Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium in Kerala on Thursday, December 19. The Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network being their official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United I-League 2024-25 live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Alain Oyarzun Finds Net Twice As Rajasthan United Beat Aizawl FC 2–1 in I-League 2024–25.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming and Telecast Details

