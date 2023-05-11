MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan have been one of the best friends since their time together in domestic cricket as they were making their way into the Indian team in the early 2000s. They have played together in the Indian cricket team. Irfan played a big role in 2007 T20 World Cup win when Dhoni lead India the first time and later Irfan featured for CSK as well. After the high-voltage IPL 2023 clash between CSK and DC, commentator Irfan shared a lovely moment with his old friend and shared a post on twitter on their nostalgic journey as friends over the years.

Irfan Pathan Takes Nostalgic Dive In Friendship Journey With MS Dhoni

Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet. @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #leader #friend pic.twitter.com/R2XkrLUrEq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 11, 2023

