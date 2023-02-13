Spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana gets picked up by Gujarat Giants for INR 75 Lakh. She had a base price of 50 Lakh. Considering, Rana is a handy bowler and a decent batting option at the lower order, effective in T20s. She will be value for money option for Gujarat Giants considering her all-round value.

Sneh Rana Sold to GG

Sneh Rana with a base price of INR 50 Lakh is SOLD to @GujaratGiants for INR 75 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

