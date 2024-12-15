England women's national cricket team star bowler Danielle Gibson was sold to Gujarat Giants (GG) for INR 30 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction on Sunday, December 15. The right-arm speedster has played 22 WT20Is and has picked up 10 wickets. She has also played in different leagues like the Women's Hundred and Women's Big Bash League. WPL 2025 Auction Round-Up and Highlights: Simran Shaikh Most Expensive Player at INR 1.9 Crore, Deandra Dottin Returns to Gujarat Giants; Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Bengaluru.

England Star Danielle Gibson Sold to GG

Danielle Gibson is SOLD to @Giant_Cricket for INR 30 Lakh 🙌🙌#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

