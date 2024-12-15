Star uncapped India women's cricketer Prakashika Naik became the last player to be sold in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The star cricketer was purchased by the Gujarat Giants for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Indian Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction on Sunday. Earlier, the Gujarat Giants acquired the services of England women's national cricket team star pacer Danielle Gibson for INR 30 lakh. WPL 2025 Auction Round-Up and Highlights: Simran Shaikh Most Expensive Player at INR 1.9 Crore, Deandra Dottin Returns to Gujarat Giants; Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Bengaluru.

Prakashika Naik Becomes Last Player to Sold in WPL 2025 Auction

