The Gujarat Titans were able to scrap off a seven-wicket victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad, marking their second win in the Indian Premier League. The visitors finished their first innings at a score of 162/7. The target of 163 runs proved to be easy for the home side as the SRH bowlers showcased an average bowling performance while defending the target. It was a combined batting effort by the GT batsman in which Sai Sudharsan top scored with 45 runs from 36 balls. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha also played a decent hand of 36 and 25 runs. In the end, David Miller (44*) and Vijay Shankar (14*) made sure the hosts crossed the line and helped them achieve the target with five balls to spare. GT ended at 168/3 and chased down the target with ease. Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Video: Watch Rashid Khan Clean Up Star Batsman During SRH vs GT IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans Return to Winning Ways in Indian Premier League 2024

