Gujarat Titans bowlers were at their clinical best as they restricted Chennai Super Kings to just 133/5 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's 53*. Mohammed Shami was the best bowler for Gujarat with two wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs. CSK batters were unable to hit any boundary in the last five overs of the game.

Perfect execution by our bowlers 🙌🔥 Over to the batters to chase this 💪#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/1QhJz8HwpG — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 15, 2022

