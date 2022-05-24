Gujarat Titans became the first team to enter the IPL 2022 final with a sensational seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 24. Chasing 190 to win, Gujarat Titans made it look easy with David Miller taking center-stage, scoring a magnificent 68 off 38 deliveries. His 106-run stand with Hardik Pandya turned the game around for Gujarat, who have booked their ticket to Ahmedabad on May 29. Also, Gujarat Titans became the first team in IPL who would play their first game at their home ground in a final.

