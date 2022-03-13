One of the new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Gujarat Titans are set to launch their jersey and team kit today, March 13. GT will reveal their jersey via an online event. Fans can watch live streaming online of the Gujarat Titans' event on YouTube. The event is scheduled to begin from 06:45 onwards.

