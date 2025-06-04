Rising sensation Sai Sudharsan was awarded the Emerging Player Award for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The Gujarat Titans opener had a breakthrough year, smashing 759 runs in 15 matches at a brilliant average of 54.21. The stylish left-handed batter slammed six half-centuries during the IPL 2025 edition. The GT opener was also awarded the Orange Cap award. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are crowned champions. The Rajat-Patidar-led side defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to secure their first title in the showpiece event. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Sai Sudharsan Wins Emerging Player Award For IPL 2025 Season

