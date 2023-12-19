Young left arm fast bowling sensation from Australia, Spencer Johnson finds a home in IPL as he is sold to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction for a whooping Rs 10 Crore price. Spencer impressed in the last BBL and also in the MLC for Los Angeles Knight Riders before making debut for Australia. GT secured his services after missing out on Mitchell Starc. 'Coat Pahnane ka Tarika Thoda Casual Hai' Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions As Ashish Nehra Dons Coat 'Like a Blanket' at IPL 2024 Auction.

Spencer Johnson Sold to GT for INR 10 Crore

Massive! Base Price: INR 50 Lakhs Final Amount: INR 10 Crore 🙌 Spencer Johnson will play for the @gujarat_titans ⚡️#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)