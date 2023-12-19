The IPL 2024 auction is underway with its intense bidding wars and big money purchases. The representatives of all the ten franchises are on the auction table trying to best to play the game of chess while making strategies. Amidst this, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was spotted wearing his coat in the auction table in a very funny manner. He wore the coat front side back like a blanket as if he wants to save himself from cold. Fans loved his unique and 'Indian way' of donning the coat at the IPL 2024 auction and made it viral on social media. ‘Lucky To Be Alive...’ Rishabh Pant Looks Back at His Car Accident and Recovery As He Attends IPL 2024 Auction (Watch Video).

Coat Pahnane ka Tarika Thoda Casual Hai

Ashish Nehra Wearing Coat Like Kambal

Ashish Nehra is wearing his coat like a kambal😭😭😭#IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/Sdhy01hDgS — Nikhil Sharma (@Niksayyyyy) December 19, 2023

Desi Indian

Coat Ulta Pehna Hai Kya?

Ashish Nehra ne coat ulta pehna hai kya? 😭😭😭😂😂😂 — Chaitanya (@cha1tanya47) December 19, 2023

Me in Winters

Ashish Nehra is me in winters/ rooms with AC. I will cover myself with anything and everything to stay warm. #iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/lPaH4kW22G — Severus Snape (@merlinsbeard78) December 19, 2023

