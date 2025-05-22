Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of IPL 2025 on May 22. The 2022 champions have had a good season so far and will now aim for a top-two finish, which will guarantee them two shots at making it to the final. Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand, have had a poor campaign and will look to end on a high, by winning their last two matches. Lucknow Super Giants will look to secure a double over Gujarat Titans, having beaten them earlier this season, but it would be a pretty tough task, given the contrasting form both teams have had this season. Take a look at the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard. Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch GT vs LSG Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)