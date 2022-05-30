Gujarat Titans' massive feat of winning the IPL 2022 title in their very first season is indeed very impressive and some of the eminent names of the sport took to Twitter to congratulate the newbies for their performance. Hardik Pandya's side wrote a perfect underdog story as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 final to seal the title on Sunday, May 29.

Check Out How Former Cricketers Congratulated Them:

Yuvraj Singh:

Congratulations @gujarat_titans & support staff! Arguably the best team this season! Outstanding tournament for @hardikpandya7 & @ShubmanGill. Not long b4 he gets into the T20 national side 🇮🇳 Last but not the least #Nehraji hanste-hansate cup utha liya 🏆@IPL #IPLFinal #IPL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 29, 2022

Irfan Pathan:

You were so so good Gujarat titans. Played the best brand of cricket. Well done team and the support staff. @gujarat_titans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2022

Wasim Jaffer:

Mahela Jayawardene:

Suresh Raina:

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 & many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

Ian Bishop:

Congrats to Hardik Pandya and his @gujarat_titans one of two franchises to win tHe IPL in their first season. Wonderful bowling unit and so many different guys stepping up all season. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)