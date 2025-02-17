Gujarat, the champions of the 2016-17 edition, advanced to the semi-finals after thrashing Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs and will face Kerala in semi final. Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played in Ahmadabad and is scheduled to start on 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Even though there is no live telecast of the Ranji Trophy semifinals, fans can watch Gujarat vs Kerala Live streaming on the JioHotstar app and bcci.tv. Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Miss Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Due to Injury; Mumbai Still Firm Favourites Against Vidarbha.

Gujarat vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Live

The wait is almost over! ⏳ The #RanjiTrophy Semifinals kick off tomorrow, with four teams battling for a place in the grand finale. 🏆 Which teams will take one step closer to glory? 🤔@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/yXxFj2kn38 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2025

