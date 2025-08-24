The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI has wished the India women's national cricket team star all-rounder Deepti Sharma "a very happy birthday". Deepti Sharma, born on August 24, 1997, is celebrating her 28th birthday today, in 2025. Deepti Sharma enjoys a prolific career in red-ball cricket for the Women in Blue, having played 109 ODIs and 129 T20Is, scoring 2392 runs in the former, 1100 in the latter. Sharma also has 136 wickets in WODIs and 147 in WT20Is. She is the first Indian women to scalp 300 international wickets. Deepti has also played in five Tests, scoring 319 runs and picking 20 wickets. The ace all-rounder plays for the UP Warriorz in WPL. Deepti Sharma Becomes Second Indian Women To Scalp 300 International Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025.

BCCI Wishes Deepti Sharma on Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)