Harmanpreet Kaur, one of India's best-ever players celebrates her 35th birthday today. Born on March 8 in the year 1989, Kaur has been a crucial player for India across formats. The current women's team captain, Kaur has played 130 ODIs, 161 T20Is and 5 Test matches, where she has mustered 3410, 3204 and 131 runs respectively. Kaur is also pretty handy with the ball picking up crucial wickets when she has had the chance to roll her arms over. Besides leading the Indian women's team, the all-rounder also leads Mumbai Indians in WPL. Fans have showered wishes for her on social media on her 35th birthday. India Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Importance of Having Proper Diet and Regular Exercise on PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

'Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur'

Happy Birthday @ImHarmanpreet May your special day be filled with love and surrounded by the people who appreciate and respect you#HarmanpreetKaur#HappyBirthdayHarmanpreetKaur #HBDHarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/rGlh64rEkI — Aneesh (@Aneesh_98) March 7, 2024

'Pride of India'

Happy birthday Harmanpreet Kaur 👑🎂🥳, You are pride of India ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PoAbphvF9F — Rahul Jaiswal (@RahulJa75512762) March 7, 2024

'Have an Amazing Year Ahead'

Happy birthday Harry di🥹🫶🏻..you promoted women's cricket like nobody else ever could...your 171* knock will always remain closest to my heart... nobody deserves world cup more than you...good luck...have an amazing year ahead🙌🏻♥️#Harmanpreetkaur pic.twitter.com/tZeAkrb2aR — ~Smrits👑♡ (@naik_suren34219) March 7, 2024

Birthday Wish for Harmanpreet

Wishing a very happy birthday to Harmanpreet Kaur, the dynamic and trailblazing captain of the Indian women's team! May this year bring towering sixes and blazing glories! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CnwJRpMi19 — Rohit Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) March 7, 2024

'Happy Birthday Idol'

🎉🎂 Wishing you a birthday full of massive sixes, incredible boundaries, and lots of cake! 🍰🏏 May you always hit it out of the park, both on and off the field! Keep shining bright like a superstar! 💫🥳 Happy birthday idol!#HappyBirthdayHarman #HarmanpreetKaur @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/mSscjDj6KC — ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴀʀᴍᴀɴ ᴇʀᴀ⁷ (@TheHarmanEra) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)