Famous Indian cricket commentator and pundit Harsha Bhogle turned 60 today and famous cricketers took to Twitter to wish him on this special day. Here are some of the tweets:

Sachin's message for Harsha Bhogle:

वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा, हर्षा. येणारे वर्ष तुला उत्तम आरोग्याने आणि आनंदाने भरलेले जावो. Keep the sports lovers across the globe engaged with your wonderful insights. pic.twitter.com/Y9CbM9TzNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 19, 2021

Irfan Pathan wishes the Indian cricket commentary legend:

Wishing a very happy birthday to the legendary voice in the commentary arena. Janam din pe Falle kidhar ho raee @bhogleharsha bhai. pic.twitter.com/hMKaqF9i2C — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 19, 2021

Virender Sehwag was at his usual poetic self:

Aur dekhte hi dekhte Saath. Aapki hamesha yunhi bani rahe thaat. Wishing you many memorable moments and great health in the times to come @bhogleharsha . https://t.co/3Fg8IF94IK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 19, 2021

VVS Laxman wished him good health:

May you be blessed with good health, happiness and fulfillment Wish you a very happy birthday, @bhogleharsha . pic.twitter.com/dZR8gTvmo1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik thanks Harsha Bhogle for making the game beautiful:

Happiest birthday to the one and only @bhogleharsha. You've made this game more beautiful with your voice and most importantly for the warm person that you've been over the years. Have a good day, Harsha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XXoAhBBAH3 — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 19, 2021

