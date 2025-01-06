Kapil Dev was born on January 6, 1959 and is celebrating his 66th birthday. He was one of the main reasons which helped the India national cricket team lift the 1983 cricket World Cup. Kapil Dev is also known as one of the best all-rounders that India has ever produced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media account and wished Kapil Dev on his 66th birthday. Kapil Dev was part of a total of 356 international games where he scalped a total of 687 wickets and scored 9031 runs. Happy Birthday Kapil Dev! Fans Wish 1983 Cricket World Cup Winning Captain As He Turns 66.

BCCI Birthday Wishes for Kapil Dev

3️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ International Games 👌

9️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ International Runs 💪

6️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ International Wickets 🙌

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain 🏆



Here's wishing Mr Kapil Dev - one of the finest all-rounders to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oKA6UEEiRJ— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)