Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again helps the India national cricket team yet again, this time picking a five-wicket haul in England's first innings during the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. With this five-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah now has 14 fifers for Team India, 12 in away matches, the most for the nation in away Tests, matching the former legend Kapil Dev's record. Kapil Dev picked a total of 12 fifers in away Tests during his entire career, playing a total of 66 games outside India in the longest format. Jasprit Bumrah on the other hand took only 34 Tests, and an innings is still left. Bumrah's figures in the first innings is five wickets for 83 runs, with the last wicket being that of Josh Tongue, clean bowled. Jasprit Bumrah Picks Up His 14th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Equals Kapil Dev's Record

👑👑 14th Test five-fer for Jasprit Bumrah and another record equalled 👇 Most five-fers for India in away Tests: - 12 Jasprit Bumrah (34 Tests) * - 12 Kapil Dev (66)#EngvsInd #JaspritBumrah#ENGvIND — Ayan Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@I_AyanMukherjee) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)