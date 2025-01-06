Kapil Dev is known as one of the best all-rounder Indian cricket has ever produced. Kapil Dev was born on January 6, 1959 and is celebrating his 66th birthday. He helped the India national cricket team to lift the cricket World Cup title in 1983. Fans took to social media and are wishing the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning captain on his special day. Some of them shared their wishes with the help of heartwarming texts and others shared the compilation of his top performances during his time playing cricket. India All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Announces Retirement From White Ball Cricket.

'Happy Birthday Kapil Dev ji'

Happy Birthday Kapil Dev ji 🙏🙏 https://t.co/9P6oSptB0c — Sakhi 💖 (@ChenVolkov) January 6, 2025

'The youngest ever captain to win the ODI World Cup'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY - KAPIL DEV ☠️❤️ The youngest ever captain to win the ODI World Cup. First Captain to Score 175 Vs Zimbabwe in World Cup (150+any Captain) Fastest Test century for India Only pacer with 4,000+ runs and 400+ wickets in Tests. 9,031 runs and 687 wickets in… pic.twitter.com/2gxHqAKaRn — Randhir Mishra (@18ViratC) January 6, 2025

'His contributions to cricket and his inspiring leadership are truly unmatched'

What a beautiful way to honor a legend like Kapil Dev! His contributions to cricket and his inspiring leadership are truly unmatched. Wishing him a fantastic birthday! 🎉🎂 — meme lover (@memeeloverr) January 6, 2025

'Happy birthday to India's Greatest Allrounder'

Happy birthday to India's Greatest Allrounder - Kapil Dev 🇮🇳🎂 — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) January 6, 2025

'Only pacer with 4,000+ runs and 400+ wickets in Tests'

Happy birthday Kapil Dev 🔥 Only pacer with 4,000+ runs and 400+ wickets in Testspic.twitter.com/RGH412fomx — The Day (@TheDayAmazing) January 6, 2025

