KL Rahul, one of India's finest wicketkeeper-batters, is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. And the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media to wish him on this special day. Born on April 18 in Bengaluru, 1992, KL Rahul has slowly grown to be one of the most reliable and versatile players in the India national cricket team. One of the most experienced players for the Men in Blue, KL Rahul, often shows his versatility when it comes to batting in whichever position the team wants him to. The right-hander was also part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title-winning campaign and had a crucial role behind that success. BCCI's wish for KL Rahul contained a summary of his international career so far. KL Rahul Birthday Special: A Look at Five Top Knocks By India National Cricket Team Star as He Turns 33.

BCCI Wishes KL Rahul on His Birthday

2⃣1⃣5⃣ intl. matches 8⃣5⃣6⃣5⃣ intl. runs 1⃣7⃣ intl. hundreds 💯 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winner 🏆 Here's wishing @klrahul a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EthWi4r0OR — BCCI (@BCCI) April 18, 2025

