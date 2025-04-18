Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, aka KL Rahul, is a player whose name is perhaps etched in the hearts of Indian cricket team fans. Born on April 18, 1992, the technically superior right-handed batter has been a constant for the Men in Blue since 2014. With 215 matches played for India, 8565 international runs, 17 hundreds, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title to display, KL Rahul has probably been one of the best players to represent India in the past decade. Happy Birthday KL Rahul! Fans Wish Indian Cricket Team and Delhi Capitals Star As He Turns 33.

Celebrating his 33rd birthday today, in 2025, KL Rahul has been the anchor India national cricket team needed in their batting line-up but never cherished to the fullest. He has been India's saviour with his sensible yet pacy knocks, engineered beautifully with the mix of calmness, composure, reliability, and ability to accelerate at will. On that note, read below and delve into five of the numerous special knocks the former vice-captain of ICT played. IPL 2025: A Look at Top Four KL Rahul Knocks in Indian Premier League.

199 vs England, Chennai (2016)

In England's all-format tour of India, KL Rahul played a special 199-run knock in the fifth/final test match in Chennai. Team India came to bat after England posted a massive total of 477 in the first innings. KL Rahul came to open in India's first innings and played a calm and sensible 199-run knock after facing 311 deliveries when three other batters had fallen quickly at 211 runs. India went on to post 759/7 and won the match by an inning.

110 not out off 51 Balls vs West Indies, Lauderhill (2016)

In India's tour of the West Indies and the USA in 2016, playing the first T20I, ICT were punished by the hosts, who made a massive 245/6. In return, the Indian batters were failing to compete and were getting out quickly. KL Rahul stood out strong after an in-form Virat Kohli got out, he scored a brilliant century in the T20I, scoring 110 runs in just 51 balls, from twelve 4s and five 6s. At the end, India lost by only a run.

111 not out off 106 Balls vs Pakistan, Colombo (2016)

Coming in against arch-rivals Pakistan in a vital game like the Asia Cup 2023 super-four stage, KL Rahul scored a century together with Virat Kohli, helping India post a massive total of 356/2 in the ODI. The knock came off just 106 balls, with twelve 4s and two 6s.

112 off 113 Balls vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui (2020)

Coming in the green pacy pitches of New Zealand, this is KL Rahul's highest score in ODI, a format where he has over 3000 runs to date. This knock came after he entered the pitch, with India scoring 62/3. Thanks to his century, India national cricket team managed a fighting total of 296/7. KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty Buy 7 Acre Land in Thane For Whopping INR 9.85 Crores: Report.

129 vs England, Lord’s (2021)

Playing at the home of cricket, the iconic Lord's, this test match knock is very special, where KL Rahul scored 129 off 250 balls, helping India post 364 runs in the first innings, in India's tour of England. KL Rahul was judged the man of the match for his 129, in India's 151-run win. As, his knock was the only pillar in the first innings for India, besides Rohit Sharma's 83.

