KL Rahul has been one of the best batters for India in the last few years. He has also kept wickets for the Indian team whenever needed. Rahul represents Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League. Under his captaincy, LSG have got a good start to the IPL 2023. Rahul is currently celebrating his 31st birthday. From Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh, many cricketers have sent birthday wishes to the Indian cricket team batter. KL Rahul Turns 31: BCCI Sends Birthday Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Batter (See Post).

Suresh Raina

Happiest birthday @klrahul keep winning hearts with your passion for the game! May you be blessed with all the happiness in life brother 🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBpRiYv7ue — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 18, 2023

Yuvraj Singh

Happy birthday @klrahul 🎂 hope you have a blessed day ahead and score tons of runs this year 🙌🏻 Good luck for rest of the matches 🏏 pic.twitter.com/o45vmAhQg7 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara

Happy birthday @klrahul 🤗 May the coming year be the best one! Have a wonderful day. pic.twitter.com/IJ7PgZZnzK — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 18, 2023

Jhulan Goswami

To one of the most talented cricketers @klrahul wishing you the happiest birthday! You are a true role model, may you continue to shine ⭐#KLRahul𓃵 #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/pkV3BMFxEz — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 18, 2023

Robin Utthapa

A very happy birthday to my brother @klrahul 😊🙏🏾 Keep shining and making us proud!! Lots of love always!! 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/pFGvkf15D2 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 18, 2023

RP Singh

Happy Birthday to the master of stumps and runs @klrahul! Wishing you a day filled with boundary-smashing moments & dominance behind the stumps 🎂🌟 #KLRahul𓃵 #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/TGeaoZmY9r — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 18, 2023

