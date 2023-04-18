Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul is currently celebrating his 31st birthday. Rahul has been an integral part of the Indian team in all formats in the recent few years. At this moment he is leading Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Taking to Twitter, BCCI has now shared a post, wishing KL Rahul on his 31st birthday. Suniel Shetty Wishes Son-in-Law KL Rahul on His Birthday With Unseen Throwback Pic (View Post).

BCCI Sends Birthday Wishes to KL Rahul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)