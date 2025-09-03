Happy Birthday To Man For the Big Stage
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man for the biggest stages, Mohammed Shami! 🐐
7/57 in a WC Semi-Final. A World Cup hattrick. The highest wicket-taker in 2023 WC.
— The sports (@the_sports_x) September 3, 2025
Fan Calls Mohammed Shami India's Finest on Birthday
Happy Birthday to one of India’s finest pace bowlers of all time, Mohammed Shami.
Here are some top stats that define his aura in international cricket 👇🏻
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 3, 2025
Happy 35th, Mohammed Shami
🔸6th Best career Strike Rate in ODIs.
(25.8)
🔹8th Most Internationals Wickets for
India.
🔸8th Most ODI Wickets for India.
(206)
A Happy 35th birthday to the Indian Pacer, 'Mohammed Shami'🎂#MohammedShami #HappyBirthday #indiancricket #Cricket
(4/4)
— Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) September 3, 2025
Happy Birthday To Our Bowling Stalwart
Happy Birthday to our bowling stalwart, our Highest Wicket Taker in World Cup Matches .......renowned for his seam position bowling, Mohammed Shami!#MohammedShami #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #SRH pic.twitter.com/KtmdOyud0S
— SPORTS WorldZ 🏏 (@Cricket_World45) September 2, 2025
Fan Wishes Indian Pacer Birthday
Mohammed Shami — 8 times four+ wickets in just 18 ODI WC matches.
For context:
McGrath + Wasim + Donald combined = 7 in 102 ODI WC matches.
Happy Birthday Md Shami 🎂 pic.twitter.com/blLuMuvZUy
— House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) September 2, 2025
