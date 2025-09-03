One of India’s most successful pacers, Mohammed Shami, celebrates his birthday today (September 3). Born September 3, 1990, Shami has been a spearhead for the India national cricket team since 2013, featuring in 197 internationals and claiming 462 wickets, which include 12 five-wicket hauls and an ODI World Cup hat-trick. Shami was a crucial member of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign, but has been out of the national side due to injury and fitness concerns. A fan favourite, users took to the social media platform X and wished the star Indian pacer happy birthday on his special occasion. Mohammed Shami To Turn Leg Spinner? Team India Bowler Shares Glimpses of His Spin Bowling in Nets (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday To Man For the Big Stage

Fan Calls Mohammed Shami India's Finest on Birthday

Happy 35th, Mohammed Shami

Happy Birthday To Our Bowling Stalwart

Fan Wishes Indian Pacer Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)