One of India’s most successful pacers, Mohammed Shami, celebrates his birthday today (September 3). Born September 3, 1990, Shami has been a spearhead for the India national cricket team since 2013, featuring in 197 internationals and claiming 462 wickets, which include 12 five-wicket hauls and an ODI World Cup hat-trick. Shami was a crucial member of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign, but has been out of the national side due to injury and fitness concerns. A fan favourite, users took to the social media platform X and wished the star Indian pacer happy birthday on his special occasion. Mohammed Shami To Turn Leg Spinner? Team India Bowler Shares Glimpses of His Spin Bowling in Nets (Watch Video)

Happy Birthday To Man For the Big Stage

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man for the biggest stages, Mohammed Shami! 🐐 7/57 in a WC Semi-Final. A World Cup hattrick. The highest wicket-taker in 2023 WC. pic.twitter.com/Lth7uRBAMM — The sports (@the_sports_x) September 3, 2025

Fan Calls Mohammed Shami India's Finest on Birthday

Happy Birthday to one of India’s finest pace bowlers of all time, Mohammed Shami. Here are some top stats that define his aura in international cricket 👇🏻 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 3, 2025

Happy 35th, Mohammed Shami

🔸6th Best career Strike Rate in ODIs. (25.8) 🔹8th Most Internationals Wickets for India. 🔸8th Most ODI Wickets for India. (206) A Happy 35th birthday to the Indian Pacer, 'Mohammed Shami'🎂#MohammedShami #HappyBirthday #indiancricket #Cricket (4/4) — Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) September 3, 2025

Happy Birthday To Our Bowling Stalwart

Happy Birthday to our bowling stalwart, our Highest Wicket Taker in World Cup Matches .......renowned for his seam position bowling, Mohammed Shami!#MohammedShami #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #SRH pic.twitter.com/KtmdOyud0S — SPORTS WorldZ 🏏 (@Cricket_World45) September 2, 2025

Fan Wishes Indian Pacer Birthday

Mohammed Shami — 8 times four+ wickets in just 18 ODI WC matches. For context: McGrath + Wasim + Donald combined = 7 in 102 ODI WC matches. Happy Birthday Md Shami 🎂 pic.twitter.com/blLuMuvZUy — House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)