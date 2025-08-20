Ace India national cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami posted a video on his official social media handles, where the pacer can be seen bowling spin deliveries in the nets. Bowling to a batter, the star pacer Mohammed Shami can be seen bowling both spin deliveries and his famous pace balls in the nets. While he might be bowling leg spins in nets for no such cause of a transformation, speculations do rise to see such rare spectacle in match. Shami posted the video with the famous Bollywood song 'Chak De India' in the background. Mohammed Shami last played for India on March 9, 2025, in an ODI against New Zealand in Dubai. Mohammed Shami Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Aaira As She Turns 10, Star Cricketer Wishes Her 'Happy Birthday' By Sharing Emotional Post With Memorable Moments.

Mohammed Shami Tries Spinning The Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHAMMAD SHAMI (@mdshami.11)

