India national cricket team star speedster Mohit Sharma celebrated his 37th birthday today (September 18). The right-arm speedster was born at Ballabhgarh in Haryana in September 1988. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in August 2013 and his T20I debut against Australia in March 2014. Mohit played 26 ODIs and eight T20Is for Team India. Sharma scalped 31 and six wickets, respectively, in the white-ball format. The 37-year-old played for four Indian Premier League (IPL) teams: Chennai Super Kings (CSK, 2013-2015, 2019), Punjab Kings (PBKS, 2016-2018), Delhi Capitals (DC, 2020), and Gujarat Titans (GT, 2023-2024). During his stint with CSK, Mohit picked up 23 wickets in 16 matches and won the purple cap in the IPL 2014 season. On his 37th birthday, fans shared birthday wishes on social media. Mohit Sharma Wins Man of the Match Award in GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Happy Birthday Mohit Sharma!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOHIT SHARMA Best bowling figures vs Mumbai Indians 5/10 - Mohit Sharma, Ahmedabad, 2023 5/15 - Andre Russell, Chennai, 2021 5/18 - Sandeep Sharma, Jaipur, 2024 5/27 - Harshal Patel, Chennai, 2021 4/6 - Rohit Sharma, Centurion, 2009 pic.twitter.com/uN7uAGPfCJ — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) September 18, 2025

Happy Birthday, OG CSK Bowler!

Happy birthday OG csk bowler Mohit Sharma 💛 Only og csk fans know's his value... pic.twitter.com/j65VtbRlXY — God's Child 🚸 (@Spreadsomepyarr) September 18, 2025

Birthday Wish for Mohit Sharma

Happy birthday Mohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/74ZW8jCEYi — Amisha Tripathi (@ShortsShalini) September 18, 2025

Fans Share Birthday Wish for Mohit Sharma

Happy Birthday Mohit Sharma — Md Nagori (@Sulemannagori23) September 18, 2025

Heatwarming Post by Delhi Capitals

Wishing you more slower-ball wickets, and 🙏 celebrations! Happy birthday, Mohit bhai 💙🎂 pic.twitter.com/rKkUYPdiKi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 18, 2025

