Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid turned older by a year and the fans sent him warm wishes on social media. While a few of the posted pictures of his best moments when he played for the national team, a few others flaunted his records. While rest of them, simply posted pictures of Rahul Dravid and hailed him for the kind of asset he has been.

Here’s wishing the legend of Indian Cricket, first ever captain of RCB, and current #TeamIndia head coach, Rahul Dravid, a very very Happy Birthday! 🥳🙌🏻 ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು, ಜಾಮ್ಮಿ! ❤️#PlayBold #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/xsWpI19nl4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2022

509 international matches 👍 24,208 international runs 💪 48 international centuries 👌 Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

•First Indian to score 5 double centuries in tests. • 50+ in seven consecutive tests. •First Indian to score centuries against every Test playing nation. •4 successive Test centuries. Wishing Happy Birthday 🎂🎉 to a Legend of Indian Cricket #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/YTTVQZUror — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) January 11, 2022

Most centuries in Test Cricket for India Sachin Tendulker - 51 Rahul Dravid - 36#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #RahulDravid #thewall — SportsHeros (@Moglihero1) January 11, 2022

