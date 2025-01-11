Born January 11, 1973, former India captain and T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Known as 'The Wall', Dravid is India's third-highest run-getter across all formats. The former captain also played a major role in bringing Team India to newer heights as a coach during his tenure. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media platform X and wished the legend on his special occasion, highlighting his achievements. Virat Kohli Spotted at Airport in Mumbai After India's Defeat to Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Video Goes Viral.

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid

5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ international games 👌 2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ international runs 👍 4️⃣8️⃣ hundreds 💯 in international cricket Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former Indian Cricket Team captain and the Head Coach of #TeamIndia's 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning team - a very Happy Birthday 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qv6zSDTKxj — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2025

