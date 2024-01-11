Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid celebrated his birthday on January 11, 2023. The former batting star turned 51 in 2023. Dravid has many iconic knocks in his illustrious cricketing career but the England tour of India in 2011 is unforgettable for the fans where he was the loan warrior for the team. In the 1st innings of the 1st Test at Lord's he scored a sensational 103. In the special occasion of his birthday, fans can relive the memorable knock here. Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Fans Wish Team India Head Coach As He Turns 51.

Relive ‘The Wall’s’ Lord’s Test Century in 2011

A century that was 15 years in the making ✍️ 🎂 Happy Birthday to Rahul Dravid.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/VXcvkIjzD7 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) January 11, 2023

