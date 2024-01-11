Cricket Legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar took to social media and showered wishes on Rahul Dravid's 51st birthday. Sachin went on to share a nostalgic photo where both Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar can be seen during a cricket match played in the past. Sachin captioned the image as "Happy birthday to my teammate and friend, Rahul Dravid. Wishing you the best of health and happiness. May this year bring lots of joy and success." Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! BCCI Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Head Coach of India Men’s Cricket Team As he Turns 51.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post Shared by Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday to my teammate and friend, Rahul Dravid. Wishing you the best of health and happiness. May this year bring lots of joy and success. pic.twitter.com/KNAdvYegSs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)