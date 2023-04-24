Sachin Tendulkar's popularity, needless to say, is beyond borders and as the Master Blaster celebrates his 50th birthday today, he received wishes for this special occasion from Chelsea football club. Taking to social media, the English Premier League giants shared a collage of Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, "An Indian cricket legend! Wishing @sachintendulkar a very happy birthday from the Chelsea family!" Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: WWE Legend Triple H Wishes Master Blaster On His Special Occasion (Watch Video).

Chelsea FC Share Wishes for Sachin Tendulkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

