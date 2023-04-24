In his playing days, two cricketers that used to look up to him was Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Both of them played a big role in clinching the World Cup in 2011 and perhaps giving the greatest gift to their idol. Now, on the special occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, Yuvraj Singh shares anecdotes and memories with Sachin Tendulkar as he wished him a very happy birthday.

Yuvraj Singh Shares Anecdote Filled Wish For Sachin Tendulkar

The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT 🐐, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)