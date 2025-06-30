Happy Birthday Sanath Jayasuriya! Fans Wish Former Sri Lankan Legendary Cricketer As He Turns 56

Sanath Jayasuriya, born on June 30, 1969, will be celebrating his 56th birthday today, in 2025. The ace batter with 13430 ODI career runs and 323 wickets in the format is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to represent the Sri Lanka national cricket team or rather play cricket. Sanath Jayasuriya played the game on the international stage for over two decades and is a champion when it comes to opening the innings with the white-ball to hit. With over 20,000 runs in international cricket, Sanath Jayasuriya is the third all-time highest runscorer for Sri Lanka across all formats, just after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh By An Innings And 78 Runs in 2nd Test; Pathum Nissanka, Prabath Jayasuriya Help Hosts Secure Series Victory.

'Master Blaster and Head Coach'

Happy Birthday to the Master Blaster and Head Coach, Sanath Jayasuriya 🎉🎂#SRILANKA pic.twitter.com/JnxwUlTm1n — CrazyInfo (@crazycric) June 30, 2025

'Greatest All-Rounder'

21,032 runs and 440 wickets for Sri Lanka across all formats! 🙌 Happy Birthday to the greatest all-rounder, Sanath Jayasuriya! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/oHrh0ijFZe — Diptiman Yadav (@diptiman_6450) June 30, 2025

'True Icon of Cricket'

Happy Birthday to the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya, a true icon of cricket!" — Rakesh Sahu Punsisar (@RakeshSahu15241) June 30, 2025

'King of Stunning Assaults'

#sunrisewithadeel The king of stunning assaults, he amassed 13,430 ODI runs at a strike rate of 91.20. Add to it 323 wkts first 🇱🇰 batter to score a Test triple-hundred, and finished with 6973 runs & 98 wkts in the format Happy birthday, Sanath Jayasuriya #SriLanka #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cOG3dThx0v — Zeeshan Baig (@drzeeshanbaig) June 30, 2025

Stats Don't Lie!

21,032 runs & 440 wickets for Sri Lanka across all formats! 🙌 Player of the tournament in the 1996 World Cup. 1996 WC Winner 🏆 Happy Birthday to the greatest Sanath Jayasuriya! 🎂 PS: These are some quotes for Sanath 🔥🙌🏻🫰🏻 quoted by some cricketers https://t.co/8nna6yPvBP pic.twitter.com/M5mo50jvmc — Kartik Sehgal (@kartik_sehgal74) June 29, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

Happy Birthday to Sanath Jayasuriya... Hardly any cricketer brought as much joy to their countrymen as he did. A trailblazer, a match-winner & a festival in motion every time he walked out. I've written this thread(perhaps my longest one) on his impact for Sri Lanka... https://t.co/jO6eeaoKUC pic.twitter.com/waMQ4qhh6p — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) June 29, 2025

