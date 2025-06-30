Happy Birthday Sanath Jayasuriya! Fans Wish Former Sri Lankan Legendary Cricketer As He Turns 56

Born on June 30, 1969, Sanath Jayasuriya will be celebrating his 56th birthday today, in 2025. Sanath Jayasuriya played the game on the international stage for over two decades, scoring over 20,000 runs in three formats combined.

    Happy Birthday Sanath Jayasuriya! Fans Wish Former Sri Lankan Legendary Cricketer As He Turns 56
    Sanath Jayasuriya (Photo Credits: X/ @crazycric)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 30, 2025 10:39 AM IST

    Sanath Jayasuriya, born on June 30, 1969, will be celebrating his 56th birthday today, in 2025. The ace batter with 13430 ODI career runs and 323 wickets in the format is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to represent the Sri Lanka national cricket team or rather play cricket. Sanath Jayasuriya played the game on the international stage for over two decades and is a champion when it comes to opening the innings with the white-ball to hit. With over 20,000 runs in international cricket, Sanath Jayasuriya is the third all-time highest runscorer for Sri Lanka across all formats, just after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh By An Innings And 78 Runs in 2nd Test; Pathum Nissanka, Prabath Jayasuriya Help Hosts Secure Series Victory.

    'Master Blaster and Head Coach'

    'Greatest All-Rounder'

    'True Icon of Cricket'

    'King of Stunning Assaults'

    Stats Don't Lie!

    'Happy Birthday'

    Socially

