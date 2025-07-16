Being born on July 16, 1973, Shaun Pollock is celebrating his 52nd birthday today in 2025. The former South Africa national cricket team legend has represented the Proteas men's side in 108 Tests and 303 ODIs in a career that spans for almost 13 years, from 1995 to 2008. Shaun Pollock 421 wickets in Tests and 393 wickets in ODIs for South Africa. Shaun Pollock is the 14th all-time highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, and the sixth in ODIs. The all-rounder who stunned everyone with his fast bowling has also represented the Proteas in 12 T20Is, picking 15 wickets. Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Relinquish Retirement and Return To Test Cricket.

