Being born on July 16, 1973, Shaun Pollock is celebrating his 52nd birthday today in 2025. The former South Africa national cricket team legend has represented the Proteas men's side in 108 Tests and 303 ODIs in a career that spans for almost 13 years, from 1995 to 2008. Shaun Pollock 421 wickets in Tests and 393 wickets in ODIs for South Africa. Shaun Pollock is the 14th all-time highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, and the sixth in ODIs. The all-rounder who stunned everyone with his fast bowling has also represented the Proteas in 12 T20Is, picking 15 wickets. Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Relinquish Retirement and Return To Test Cricket.

'Most international wickets for SA'

Happy birthday to one of the finest all-rounders ever, Shaun Pollock! 🎉 Most international wickets for SA 823 - Shaun Pollock (504 Inns) 697 - Dale Steyn (340 Inns) 661 - Makhaya Ntini (370 Inns) 602 - Allan Donald (291 Inns) 575 - Kagiso Rabada (299 Inns) 572 - Jacques Kallis… pic.twitter.com/tXHAEWAOlC — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday Shaun Pollock'

Happy Birthday Shaun Pollock Figures of 6/21 in his 1st match for @WarwickshireCCC against @leicsccc in the Benson & Hedges Cup match @ Edgbaston.@7polly7 took 4 wicket in 4 balls during the innings. At one stage his figures were 5/1. pic.twitter.com/d738OYEHfV — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) July 16, 2025

'One of South Africa’s Finest'

🎂 Wishing a fantastic birthday to one of South Africa’s finest — Shaun Pollock! 🇿🇦 Master of seam, king of consistency, and forever a class act. 👑🎯#Legend #ShaunPollock pic.twitter.com/d8fyznUvY1 — Anis Sajan (@mrcricketuae) July 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

Happy birthday Shaun Pollock! He has big achievements in cricket but the first thing that comes to my mind about him is his county debut. Playing for Warwickshire vs Leics, he took 4 wkts in 4 balls. I was lucky to watch it live on TV. I was like, is this really happening?😃 pic.twitter.com/SBUQV07adU — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) July 16, 2025

Milestones

Happy Birthday Shaun Pollock. 5 cricketers have managed to score 3k+ runs and claim 300+ wickets in ODIs. And exactly 11 cricketers have managed to score 3k+ runs and claim 300+ wickets in tests. There's one name common in both the lists, and that's Shaun Pollock. What's even… pic.twitter.com/bL6TjAyaVv — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) July 15, 2025

'One of The Purest Souls'

Happy Birthday to Shaun Pollock; one of the purest souls to ever grace this beautiful game with his magic. Can't forget when I wrote this piece on him last year & despite being inactive on Twitter for years, he took the time to DM me this. A true reflection of his humility... https://t.co/vkCcDK6jiH pic.twitter.com/f0HiL6NwFv — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) July 15, 2025

