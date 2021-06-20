On this Father's Day, Indian cricketers took to social media to share their messages for their fathers. From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here is what they posted.

Virat Kohli tweets about being a father and remembering his 'old man'

Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar tweets about sharing a 'special place'

We have some things that act as time machines for us. A song, a smell, a sound, a flavour. For me, it's something from my Father's childhood that always takes me on a trip down memory lane. On #FathersDay I want to share that special place with you all. Miss you always, Baba. pic.twitter.com/I9LXa7wgMK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2021

Hardik Pandya tweets about learning from his father

Papa, there’s so much about fatherhood that I’ve learned from you. The love & guidance that you’ve shown us has helped us become who we are today. I promise to take everything that you’ve taught me on my journey of fatherhood with Agastya. We love you, we miss you ❤️ #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/nJ24PLx1cW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 20, 2021

Krunal Pandya's tweets about missing his father

Dear Papa, not a day goes by where we don’t think about you. We still haven’t gotten over the fact that you’re not with us anymore and we miss you more with every second gone by. Happy #FathersDay ❤️ We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/83NLRzV1gJ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 20, 2021

