Harbhajan Singh was left confused after Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sent him Rs 4 via Paytm. '4 rupya Paytm kyun kiya (why did you send Rs 4 by Paytm)' asked the veteran Indian cricketer. It is likely that Chahal tried the trending scheme on Paytm where you can ger Rs 100 cashback for a transfer of Rs 4.

