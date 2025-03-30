Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore were spotted hugging after the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match after the two were involved in an ugly fight during the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the 15th over of the match, there was a bit of tension observed between the two players, after Pandya stepped out of his crease and defended the fourth ball of the over. Kishore and Pandya were involved in a staredown. Later, after the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match ended, with hosts GT winning by 36 runs, Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore were seen shaking hands and hugging with a nice smile. ‘F*** Off’ Hardik Pandya, Sai Kishore Involved in Intense Staredown During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Hug Each Other:

Thrilling the home crowd with a performance to cherish 🤩 Gujarat Titans get their #TATAIPL 2025 campaign off the mark 💪 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/lDF4SwnuVR #GTvMI | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/iy60R0cOwZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2025

