Hardik Pandya achieved a major milestone during the Super 12 Group 2 clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at MCG in Melbourne. The star all-rounder became the first Indian cricketer to bag 50 wickets as well as score 1000 runs in T20Is.

Hardik Pandya becomes the first Indian to complete 1000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

