Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad fans weren't very happy with Hardik Pandya after he made a shock switch to Mumbai Indians prior to the IPL 2024 auction, which was held last year. And they made their feelings very clear when they booed him as he prepared to open the bowling during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on March 24. Pandya was greeted with boos from the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Just two years ago, Pandya was a home town hero as he had led Gujarat Titans to a IPL title win in their very first season in IPL. Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians last year drew a lot of attention all over. Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

GT Fans Boo Hardik Pandya

Loud Booed at Stadium when Hardik Pandya name was announced as he bowls 1st over and got smashed "Rohit Rohit" chants all over. He will always be my captain 💙 This is just a trailer, real picture will be at Mumbai stadium Dil se MI 💙 pic.twitter.com/bFVyuxWcdm — Vibhor Varshney (@nakulvibhor) March 24, 2024

