Amidst rift rumours with Indian captain Rohit Sharma all-rounder Hardik Pandya has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of IPL 2024. Hardik will be leading the five-time cash-rich league champions in the 17th edition of the tournament. MI uploaded a video for the same on their official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle in which Pandya could be seen seeking blessings from god. Head coach Mark Boucher also took part in the rituals and was seen breaking the coconut on the floor. ‘Peaceful Start to My Week’, Hardik Pandya Shares Blissful Moments in Latest Social Media Update

Hardik Pandya Joins Mumbai Indians Squad

