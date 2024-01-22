India's star allrounder Hardik Pandya took to social media and shared some photos. Pandya captioned the social media post as "Peaceful start to my week". In the photos, Hardik Pandya can be seen meditating and doing some yoga as well. Hardik Pandya has also shared an image in which he can be seen holding his son Agastya Pandya. Hardik is currently recovering from his injury and is set to return during the IPL 2024 season. Sachin Tendulkar Arrives in Ayodhya to Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Hardik Pandya

Peaceful start to my week 🧘‍♂️☮️ pic.twitter.com/tgqzwaILom— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)