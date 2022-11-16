Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson posed with the trophy ahead of the three-match T20I series, which is slated to begin on November 18. The first match of the series would be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The two captains were also seen riding a 'crocodile-bike.' Both India and New Zealand were eliminated from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 after having good performances in the Super 12 stage.

Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson Pose with T20I Series Trophy:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)