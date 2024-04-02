The Indian Premier League 2024 has been an absolute disaster for the Mumbai Indians so far as they ended up losing their third consecutive match against the Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya has not been able to stand up to the expectations of the fans and his decisions have been questioned by the cricket experts. However, after the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match, Hardik met his old teammate Ambati Rayudu, who is the part of commentary panel of the official broadcasters of the tournament. MI IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Mumbai Indians Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games

Hardik Pandya Meets Ambati Rayudu Post MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)